The Guam Federation of Teachers has serious concerns about the safety of first responders as Guam sees its first cases of COVID-19 infections.

"Airport police, customs, the Guam Police Department and other personnel likely to be exposed are without personal protective equipment," according to GFT representative Robert Koss. "This means they will be among the first to be exposed. This requires an immediate remedy from our government."

The union represents hundreds of members working as first responders or in law enforcement. GFT also represents members of the Guam Fire Department. Fire Chief Daniel Stone told lawmakers last week that the fire department is working in conjunction with other agencies and they do have enough equipment at this time.

But the personal protective equipment used by GFD responders is disposable and agencies are collaborating to be able to procure these items in light of a national shortage.

Law enforcement is without this gear and being told to obtain their own, according to Koss.

"We know that medical professionals and first responders are disproportionately affected in situations involving contagious disease pandemic," Koss said.

Preventing the spread of disease is everyone's responsibility – the government in particular, he added.

"By failing to provide employees with (personal protective equipment) who they know will have direct contact, our government is negligent and liability attaches," Koss said. "Moreover, our government fails the people they are charged to serve."

The union is working to get equipment into the hands of first responders, Koss said.