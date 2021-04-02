The local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said it will be filing another labor official complaint over what it alleges are violations of its collective bargaining agreement with a defense contractor.

About a dozen residents protested the loss of 60 jobs outside the Andersen Air Force Base main gate on Thursday. Affected workers, including two who spoke to The Guam Daily Post anonymously out of fear of reprisal, said they were not selected to positions for a transportation services contract despite a process that prioritizes tenure during layoffs. One protester, who held a skilled position for more than 15 years said, he was not selected over others with less experience.

Invicta Defense, a Texas company, was recently awarded a multi-million dollar contract to provide transportation management and logistic support services at Andersen, taking over from DZSP21. Guam’s governor, lieutenant governor, and vice speaker have written to the contractor, asking it reconsider layoffs that affected roughly 40% of the previous workforce handling the services.

Jimmy Cox, the project manager for Invicta, to whom the Guam officials' letters were addressed, emailed the Post he had no comment.

Ken Laguana, assistant business manager for the IBEW, said the attendance for the demonstration was affected by workers wanting to keep their on-base job.

“The turnout was pretty good this morning, considering the ones that did get downgraded and offered jobs have to work. Of course, a lot of them are intimidated and a little worried to be spotted. They fear retaliation,” Laguana said of the turnout. “They have the right to – before work, to voice themselves, however, the fear seemed to take a big chunk of those people out.”

Laguana is accusing the company of acting in bad faith by not communicating with affected workers, using alleged intimidation and other alleged labor violations.

“I filed (an) unfair labor practice (complaint) a little over a week ago. I’ll be filing another unfair labor practice (complaint) today for not honoring the CBA, and for not talking to their bargaining agent: which is us, our union office,” he said.

Laguana is also concerned about the potential of this happening again as the military buildup progresses. Major projects continue, and billions more will be spent in the effort to move nearly 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

“This is a stand for us. We’re gonna make sure that any corporation that comes to Guam, is not gonna show us the disrespect – as humble people as we are. This is our home. We welcome them here to our home – to be their home, but they need to do what the house rules are: respect, courtesy. Do things the right way,” said Laguana.