Guam Department of Education officials have confirmed that schools are experiencing a shortage of teachers. Just how short has not been disclosed as GDOE has not responded to questions regarding the vacancies.

"(Superintendent Jon Fernandez) won't tell you; he doesn't want to give you that information," said Guam Federation of Teachers President Tim Fedenko. "One, it makes the department look bad. Let's face it, they're short and they have been pandemically short. It's like the perfect storm."

Fedenko estimated that GDOE may be short 300 to 400 teachers a year islandwide. It's a problem the department has faced for decades.

In fact, Fedenko was recruited in 1992 through a federal grant to teach students on the island because of the teacher shortage.

At the time, GDOE taught students from both local and military families.

That federal funding for teachers to come to Guam dried up when the Department of Defense decided to stop sending military dependents to GDOE schools, Fedenko said.

In September 1997, the Department of Defense Education Activity opened its schools for children of military personnel and some federal employees.

The opening of DODEA schools caused many GDOE teachers to leave the local education department for higher pay inside the bases.

Now, 24 years later, many DODEA teachers are entering retirement. Fedenko said that adds to GDOE's teacher shortage.

"You think about that, all those teachers who even started now are at the time that they are going to retire, so you will have huge vacancies at the DODEA schools, which are on the other side of the fence. You're going to have teachers from GDOE applying for those jobs because they are $20,000 more in pay," Fedenko said.

Teacher pay, retirement

There are several factors that have compounded the problem; teacher pay is on top.

"The reason we are short is, one, the pay for DODEA – they siphon off the creme de la creme of our teachers. I mean, I've lost teachers with PhDs from our school to that site," Fedenko said.

GDOE, however, is not just competing with DODEA when it comes to teacher recruitment and retention. Guam's teacher pay pales in comparison to teacher salaries in the states.

"On our website, we have the mean average for the teachers for the United States and we are considerably low, plus factoring in the high cost of rent, gas and food here. If you compare our salary to Oklahoma it's just crazy. People can't afford it, so those teachers leave to the states," Fedenko said.

The average teacher salary in Guam is $40,155 a year, but there's nothing GFT can do to increase teacher pay.

According to the GFT Union website: "Guam's average pay for teachers severely lags behind the national average, and it is getting further behind. The labor laws in Guam do not allow GFT to negotiate pay for teachers; instead, it is up to the Guam Legislature. In addition, the Guam Legislature pillaged the retirement plan. These actions mean that the Guam Department of Education struggles every year to fill hundreds of vacancies. Raising the wage scale would be one way to recruit and retain teachers."

The retirement system setup is also a factor.

"Our retirement system is just garbage, it's not a defined contribution," Fedenko said. "I am invested in the old plan and so I want to finish my years. It kind of entices me to stay with the plan because I am going to get a retirement pension in the end."

But teachers hired after Sept. 30, 1995, were not provided a pension.

"It's a 401(k), so you can slide that money anywhere, anytime, it's a gamble, there's no commitment and then, of course, the pay," Fedenko said.

GDOE's teacher shortage doesn't seem to be something that will be solved anytime soon, but, Fedenko said, it does have the potential to get worse.

"It's a brain drain; we've had it for years. Even with the nurses, they opened up that portal. If they ever had reciprocity, where our teachers' certificates would easily transfer over to, say, Florida or any other state like they did with the nurses recent bill, I guarantee there would be a mass exodus," he said.

In March, the governor signed the Nurse Licensure Compact into law.

"The compact allows registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home territory/state and other NLC states. There are currently 35 states that have enacted the NLC," according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Guam nurses will not be able to obtain a full multistage license until full implementation of the NLC in 2022.