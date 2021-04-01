The local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is protesting the loss of about 60 local jobs.

Andersen Air Force Base’s transportation management contractor, Invicta Defense, is taking over the contract previously held by DZSP21. The $8.1 million agreement was announced in September 2020; extension options could bring the total amount to $22.3 million.

Ken Laguana, assistant business manager for the IBEW, in a statement, detailed some of the grievances union workers are alleging as Invicta Defense came on board.

Chief among the concerns is that Invicta Defense will be releasing about 60 Guam employees - that’s roughly 40% of the workforce that provided the transportation service at Andersen.

Laguana objects to the reduction given that the scope of work is comparable to the old agreement. He also told The Guam Daily Post that the new contractor isn't following procedures outlined in IBEW's collective bargaining agreement that gives long-tenured workers priority when layoffs occur. The agreement was carried over when the new contract was awarded, according to Laguana, who also said Invicta signed a bridge agreement.

Invicta Defense is a Fort Worth, Texas company that recently took over providing transportation management and logistics support services at Andersen Air Force Base.

“I have received many calls from outraged members, many who continue to serve our country and veterans alike, who felt betrayed by the new company in a job that they have supported respectfully for decades,” Laguana stated. “Each one (of them is) pleading out in desperate need to save their livelihoods! I can only imagine how they feel, and I assured them that their cry will not fall on deaf ears.”

Laguana alerted island leaders to the issue and requested their assistance. Two documents obtained by The Guam Daily Post show how at least two offices are responding.

Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes in a letter to Invicta Defense and the local and federal departments of labor, alleged the contractor “chose to violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement which exists between Invicta Defense LLC and IBEW by laying off its members without explanation and/or compensation, providing subpar wages, and even allegedly threatening employees by forcing their silence.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio have sent a joint letter to the contractor, requesting they reconsider laying off local workers.

They said despite a collective bargaining agreement between the union and company, “we are surprised that it appears the usual practice of offering positions to the workers from the predecessor contractor will not occur as close to 60 workers were not selected for the position.”

The IBEW is planning a protest at 7 a.m. Thursday in front of the Andersen Air Force Base front gate. Laguana said that he urges all to “stand up” at the demonstration.

“Together my brothers and sisters, we will rise in solidarity and demonstrate that we will not go down without a fight! We will not accept any company coming here with total disregard to the hard-working people of our island who have served and continue to serve our warfighters for many years. It is the fairness in our local workforce that we seek, and we must all assure that their actions do not set precedence with our workforce as we go through the activity of a huge military buildup,” he said.