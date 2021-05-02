As the Guam Department of Education looks at ways to return public school students to the classroom next school year, one concern is supervising students during lunch to ensure safety and social distancing are maintained.

B.P. Carbullido Elementary School Principal Lisa Cooper-Nurse said the cafeteria could only hold 30 students at a time based on the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

She and other education officials have said there will likely be multiple multiple lunch periods throughout the day to accommodate maximum student capacity levels in school cafeterias.

For Carbullido Elementary, that means the school will have to hold four lunch periods to adhere to the guidelines.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez was at the school on Tuesday. One option GDOE is considering is adding canopies, chairs and tables, and additional limited-term support for supervision.

Cooper-Nurse offered another possible solution. She said Carbullido teachers expressed a willingness to work through lunchtime to provide the necessary supervision for an additional hour of compensation.

Cooper-Nurse said if teachers worked through lunch, the school would only require two additional limited-term staff support.

Guam Federation of Teachers President Tim Fedenko told The Guam Daily Post that there are many factors to consider with this option.

“The pandemic has brought up a lot ... of questions. Are they going to be paid at their hourly rate?” said Fedenko.

He added that compensation can be provided in many different ways, including "comp time ... added to their payroll plan sick leave, administrative leave.”

Fedenko pointed out that there are ways to get around that but said the more significant issue is whether the idea will get “buy-in” support and whether it would be equitable.

“Is everyone going to get a chance at that pay, or will it be a certain group? Will they revolve it? There’s all kinds of discussion that would need to take place with the school board as we would negotiate with the school board in something like that,” Fedenko said.

The Department of Labor would also need to be consulted. By law, employees are provided a lunch period during the workday.

“You can’t just work people for eight hours straight. There has to be some certain breaks where they are duty free, and that’s not set by the contract; that’s Department of Labor. There are federal mandates that have to be followed as well,” Fedenko said.

Fedenko noted that teachers might also change their tune during the year.

“That’s fine and dandy for a week or so, but the whole year, people may change their tune a little bit. Would you like to work straight through the day with no lunch every day for 185 days?” Fidenko said.

GFT is not contesting the idea. He said the union’s stance is to help any way they can.