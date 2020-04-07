It appears pay issues have begun to surface among government of Guam workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson wrote to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Saturday, reminding executive leadership to ensure essential employees are compensated during the emergency period.

"Under Guam law and the Department of Administration's Personnel Rules and Regulations, employees providing essential services during a state of emergency are to be paid at double the regular rate or granted compensatory leave credits for the hours worked," a press release from the vice speaker stated.

"The essential employees currently carrying out essential operations include: nurses, doctors, social workers, health care providers and hospital staff and support staff; police officers, firefighters, customs officers, correctional officers and public safety personnel, and many more," it added.

Nelson's letter to the governor did not specify who or how many have not received proper payment, but the Guam Federation of Teachers – which represents various first responders and essential workers – confirmed they are aware of "voluminous labor issues" affecting members at this time, including pay.

The Guam Daily Post has been informed that some public safety personnel haven't received their emergency-related pay.

The union is urging cooperation at this time, and is pledging assistance after the public health emergency has ended.

'Right now is not the time'

"GFT members are professionals and stepped up to the plate without hesitation when called upon to do so. They selflessly put the emergency ahead of money, family and even their own health and safety," said GFT representative Robert Koss.

"For these outstanding citizens, GFT has offered to assist them in every way possible for obtaining any wages owed but not until after the emergency period ends. Until then, we are asking all our members to put the crisis first, cooperate and do what we can to win this war against a virus we cannot see. The senator's letter is correct but GFT would like (to) see income continue to flow during the emergency period and perhaps right now is not the time to start wage claims."

Nelson said she would work with the governor to ensure essential employees are compensated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero first declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 14. The next day, Guam received news of its first confirmed cases and since then, the number of cases have skyrocketed to nearly 100 in about two weeks. Some have recovered from the disease, but Guam has also seen its first few deaths in that time.

Many more deaths are anticipated if the government and island residents don't continue working to curb infection rates.