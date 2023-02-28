'Unique, but interconnected': UOG Press releases journal

Storyboard: A Journal of Pacific Imagery, the longest-running journal from the University of Guam Press, launched its 20th issue Feb. 23.

According to the issue’s editors, Teresita Perez, Andrea Sant and Carol Simpson-Warner, the journal is intended as a gathering place for art and community where readers join with artists and writers to explore and connect.

Each launch of the journal has a specific theme and the latest issue is focused on the theme Conversations About Community.

“I would describe it (as) all these voices from our island collectively coming together … (and) sharing a bit about their experiences, which are all unique, but also interconnected, because of living in this unique island environment and the cultures that we are surrounded by,” Via De Fant, publicist at UOG Press, told The Guam Daily Post.

The journal is a collection of pieces from contributors from all across the region.

“People in Guam, CHamoru, non-CHamoru, (and) CHamorus from the diaspora,” said De Fant. “So, it’s very diversified in that way, I would say.”

According to De Fant, the purpose of Storyboard is to promote literacy on the island by promoting the artists and writers who are here.

“(It’s) really showing that there’s a space for them to flourish and to share what they’re working on and to inspire future generations of writers,” said De Fant. “To uplift the voices of the Pacific.”

Storyboard 20 is the latest installment of the journal, which has been going on for more than 30 years. It’s one of the longest-running publications coming out of UOG.

“We have 18 contributors for this journal and that’s a mix of poetry, prose and artwork,” said De Fant.

According to De Fant, UOG Press aims to put out a Storyboard journal once every year. They will be looking for more contributors for the next issue soon and will announce a call out to the community.

“We have a really nice introduction from our editors,” she said. “It’s a great journal and we’re excited to be releasing it.”

The latest issue is available to purchase at uogpress.com for $10.