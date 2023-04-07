United adds cargo-only flights to aid Marshall Islands in crisis

United Airlines has answered a call to aid the Marshall Islands, which has been cut off from mail and medicine for more than nine weeks after Asia Pacific Airlines, a Guam-based carrier, was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“In addition to our regular Island Hopper flights between Guam and Honolulu, which services the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia, United will be operating cargo-only flights between Guam and Majuro on April 8, 9, 11 and 13. We continue to monitor the situation and plan cargo-only flights as needed,” United Airlines' corporate office told The Guam Daily Post ahead of the scheduled flights.

United Airlines began talks with the islands' aviation task force following the suspension of Aero Micronesia Inc., more commonly known as Asia Pacific Airlines, which was the Marshall Islands' sole air cargo provider.

The mounting cargo crisis prompted Marshall Islands President David Kabua to declare a state of emergency for the nation.

The recent arrangement relieves strain placed on island residents as a result of the suspension, according an article in The Loadstar news outlet, which reported that the suspension left “cargo that included critical medical supplies and mail unable to move.”

The FAA temporarily clipped APA’s wings Feb. 1, after airline employees could not demonstrate they had been “properly trained.”

"The agency issued an emergency order of suspension on Feb. 1, 2023, after the company failed to produce records showing that the two individuals who provide proficiency checks for company pilots were properly trained and qualified for the past two years. Under the regulations, any flight check provided by these two individuals is invalid, meaning that none of the company’s pilots are currently qualified to fly,” the FAA stated in a press release issued Feb. 7.

The FAA said APA was notified in December of its noncompliance with the regulations and FAA “urged the carrier to suspend operations until the matter was resolved," adding, "The Guam-based airline continued to operate.”

"Until the ban, APA operated more than 60 flights a month, supporting the Marshall Islands, as well as Micronesia, American Samoa and Palau,” the Loadstar reported.

Adam Ferguson, Asia Pacific president, told Air Cargo News "that after the company appealed the FAA decision to the National Transportation Safety Board, 15 of the 26 allegations regarding our instructor training records were dismissed by the NTSB.”

Air Cargo News further reported that Ferguson acknowledged the airline must "discern a new Training Center” and retrain its crew.