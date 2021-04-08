United Airlines announced today its April and May schedule to support Guam’s plan to reopen tourism on May 1. The schedule will include the following routes:

• Guam to Honolulu - daily service

• Guam to Tokyo/Narita - daily service

• Guam to Saipan – four flights weekly (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)

• Guam to Koror, Palau on April 8, May 9 and 30 with the return flights scheduled for April 9, May 10 and 31. The Guam-Palau flight schedule continues to adjust as Palau reopens to international travelers.

• Guam to Yap on April 11 and May 23 with the return flights scheduled for the same day.

• The Island Hopper on April 12, May 10 and May 24 with the return flights scheduled for April 13, May 11 and May 25, all of which are subject to the quarantine restrictions of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

• The Chuuk-Pohnpei flight is scheduled for April 24 and May 15 with the return flights scheduled for April 25 and May 16.

• Guam to Manila – three flights weekly, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of Airport Operations for Asia-Pacific, noted that United is working closely with the government of Guam and tourism stakeholders to support the island’s plans for reopening tourism on May 1.

“It is paramount that tourism industry stakeholders work together to ensure that Guam is ready for visitors. We are monitoring the market closely to support efforts locally and can scale quickly to meet demand from Japan once restrictions are eased,” Shinohara said.

He also noted, “A positive new development is the recent opening of the arrivals corridor at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam. The airport has done a great job of improving overall safety while enhancing how travelers navigate and enjoy the airport. Our arriving customers will enjoy the new Guam Airport experience.”

Additional Saipan flight

United recently added a weekly flight between Guam and Saipan on Friday mornings, increasing the number of flights between the islands to four flights weekly. Every Friday, Flight UA 174 aboard a Boeing 737-800 will depart Guam at 4:50 a.m. and arrive in Saipan at 5:31 a.m. The return flight, UA 117, will depart Saipan at 6:30 a.m. and will arrive in Guam at 7:10 a.m. which conveniently connects to United’s Honolulu service. United now operates nonstop flights between Guam and Saipan on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Shinohara said, “As we continue to work hard to meet our customers’ demand, we are pleased to add capacity between Guam and Saipan. The additional flight will offer better convenience for residents traveling for personal or business between the two islands. It also offers an additional opportunity to transport essential cargo, such as COVID vaccines, medical supplies, and mail into Saipan. It’s another step closer to normalcy that we all welcome.”

Connecting through Japan

As flights resume in the region, United also announced that customers traveling from Guam to Narita/Tokyo can conveniently connect through to three U.S. cities – San Francisco, daily; Los Angeles, twice-weekly in April, increasing to three-times-weekly in May; and New York/Newark, five-times-weekly.

United’s Travel Ready Center

United recently launched its “Travel-Ready Center” – a new, digital solution where customers can review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel, all in one place. United is the first airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app and website. Customers with an active reservation can access the Travel-Ready Center through the “My Trips” section of the United App and on united.com. The Travel-Ready Center will provide tailored details on requirements for all travelers 18 and older on a customer’s itinerary, with status indicators noting if they are travel-ready based on specific requirements each individual needs to meet in order to board their flight, including any additional requirements for connecting flights. United will be adding new features in the weeks and months ahead.