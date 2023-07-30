United Airlines boosts service with additional flight to Yap

The Yap Visitors Bureau issued a news release stating United Airlines is gearing up to enhance its service by introducing another weekly flight between Guam and Yap.

The new schedule is scheduled to begin Aug. 5.

Currently, the airline has a once-weekly schedule that departs Guam early Tuesday nights and from Yap early Wednesday mornings. According to the release, the airline will operate a second route on Saturday nights from Yap to Guam, with an early Sunday morning return.

“We are very pleased with the addition of this second flight starting in August, as it will provide an important boost to our tourism sector,” Susan Gooliyan, general manager of the Yap Visitors Bureau, said. “This will also make it easier for persons coming from Yap’s key tourism markets in the USA, Guam, Japan, Germany and Australia, especially for our MantaFest and BlackwaterFest dive photography events, which run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 24.”

The schedule is as follows:

• Tuesdays: UA 185 departs Guam at 11:35 p.m. and arrives in Yap at 1:10 a.m.

• Wednesdays: UA 186 departs Yap at 2:35 a.m. and arrives in Guam at 4 a.m.

• Saturdays, starting Aug. 5: UA 185 departs Guam at 11:35 p.m. and arrives in Yap at 1:10 a.m.

• Sundays, from Aug. 6: UA 186 departs Yap at 2:35 a.m. and arrives in Guam at 4 a.m.