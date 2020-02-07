United Airlines has signed a purchase agreement for flight training academy Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix, Arizona, to "become the only major U.S. carrier to own and operate a flight training academy."

The academy will be focused on training and developing aspiring pilots while also enabling the airline to have more visibility and direction over recruitment, development and training of aspiring pilots in the earliest stages of their careers, airline officials stated in a press release.

"United will disrupt the current pilot career development model and drive enrollment of women and minorities specifically through scholarships and partnerships with other flight training centers, universities and other air carriers," according to the release.

The airline expects approximately 300 students to graduate from the United Aviate Academy in its first full year of operation.

The flight academy will be an extension of the airline's Aviate program, a pilot development and recruitment program that offers aspiring aviators the most direct path to achieve their dreams of becoming a United pilot. The airline anticipates hiring more than 10,000 pilots by 2029.

"We have developed the Aviate program in collaboration with the Air Line Pilots Association, International to have greater influence on the next generation of aviators at United," said Captain Bebe O'Neil, United's managing director of Aviate. "Launching our own academy provides us with the unique opportunity to not only ensure we maintain the ideal number of quality candidates within our pilot pipeline, but also play a significant role in recruiting, developing and welcoming those with diverse backgrounds to the United family."

In addition to launching the flight academy, United plans to reduce financial barriers to joining the program. Details of the financial assistance aren’t available. The carrier is currently engaging with financial institutions, such as industry-tailored grace periods and competitive interest rates. Additionally, United plans to launch a scholarship program specifically focused on encouraging women and minorities to consider joining the United family, the release states.