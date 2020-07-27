United Airlines and its partners PMV Designers Builders and the Guam Visitors Bureau are refurbishing the pavilions at one of Guam's most popular public parks, Matapang Beach Park in Tumon.

The project started in late June and is expected to be completed by the end of this month, United stated in a press release.

"Our team and partners agree that it's incredibly important that we continue to take care of our island home," said Sam Shinohara, United managing director for airport operations for Asia/Pacific.

"We prioritized the beautification of Matapang Beach Park, one of only two public beach parks in Tumon, because it was in much need of a face-lift. The renovated pavilions will provide better safety, shelter and overall enjoyment of the park for everyone."

Chuck Sova, international facilities manager for United, led the restoration project, and the team spent more than 300 hours restoring the concrete pavilions' structures and repairing broken picnic tables and chairs, according to the release.

GVB donated 20 gallons of paint for the park pavilions. PMV supplied the repair materials and labor, estimated at $10,500.