United assists stranded passengers

The United Airlines ground crew on Guam is providing assistance to passengers of Flight 183, which was bound for Manila, according to a press release.

The flight is one of several canceled due to the Taal Volcano eruption. The returning United flight 184, from Manila to Guam, on Jan. 13 also was canceled.

"We continue to monitor the situation and protect the affected customers with the first available flights to complete their journeys. The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority," the release stated.

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes also was at the Guam International Airport Authority to speak with passengers.

More than 100 passengers are awaiting their connection flight to Manila, her office stated. United and the government of Guam are working on getting cots and essential amenities.

"We have transportation arranged to take them to local attractions. Will provide updates at 0800. At this point Speaker TRMB (Acting LT Gov) extends her heartfelt appreciation to our visitors for their understanding and is ensuring that we extend our Hafa Adai spirit to all," her office stated. "Our thoughts and prayers go to the people of the Philippines."