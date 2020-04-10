United continues with air link to US, Japan, cargo flights

Without tourists and most other travelers to transport, United Airlines announced Thursday it continues to serve its customers by providing lifeline and cargo transport services during the COVID-19 crisis.

United announced it will cut nearly 90% of its international routes and more than 50% of its domestic routes due to the global drop in demand, but the airline stated it is trying to maintain the Guam route to ensure the island receives lifeline and cargo services.

United operates a daily flight from Guam to Honolulu and three-times-weekly flights to Narita, Japan. These are the only commercial flights operating in and out of Guam and serve as dependable connections for Guamanians returning home from the continental U.S., the U.S. military, federal workers and contractors who work on Guam, Saipan and throughout Micronesia, the airline stated.

Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of airport operations for Asia-Pacific, said, “United is proud to be Guam’s hometown airline with a longstanding commitment to the people of Guam for more than 50 years. We take our commitment seriously, which is why we have done everything possible to try to maintain these lifeline flights even when it doesn’t make economic sense.”

In the past weeks, United used its Boeing 777-300 ER passenger aircraft to bring medical supplies and perishable foods directly from San Francisco to Guam.

“At a time like this, it makes perfect sense for us to utilize idle passenger aircraft to provide essential cargo service. Our Boeing 777s have been grounded due to the lack of passenger demand, and we repurposed some of our aircraft to transport goods and supplies for the island’s retailers so they can quickly replenish shelves,” he added.

Lifeline flights

United also continues to do everything possible to provide lifeline flights for Guam. Flights are categorized as “lifeline” when the service remains in place to provide the connections during times of emergency, such as providing medical evacuations and transporting life-saving supplies and equipment, the airline stated.

Shinohara said, “United is the only airline on the island that provides medical evacuation services. Think of our aircraft as ambulances in the air that transport patients from home to receive critical care overseas. When necessary, we usually remove nine seats onboard and retrofit it with a stretcher and life-supporting equipment to properly support a patient’s needs in air.”