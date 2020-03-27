United cuts flight to Palau as nation establishes COVID-19 defenses

United Airlines has already had to reduce much of its regional flights to Palau and other areas in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the airline is now working with the government of the Republic of Palau as the island nation works to build defenses against COVID-19.

The western Pacific archipelago has had at least one possible case of the respiratory illness in the last month, but no confirmed cases.

“As we have agreed, United will fly an empty plane to Palau for its scheduled flight this Thursday, March 26, 2020, in order to pick up out-bound passengers,” Minister of Infrastructure, Industries and Commerce Charles Obichang states in a letter to United Airlines regional director Art Day.

“The scheduled flight for April 2, 2020 will be canceled. Over the next two weeks, Palau will be establishing a quarantine facility, setting up required procedures, and obtaining test kits for COVID-19, ensuring that it can safely handle arriving passengers and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.”

Obichang also notes his thanks to United, which has been the only airline that has maintained a regularly scheduled flight to and from Palau for many years and through many challenges.

“I also want to express our appreciation for United’s efforts in arranging for Asia Pacific Airlines to continue cargo services to Palau while commercial passenger services are being limited,” he notes.

Flights are expected to resume between Guam and Palau on April 9.