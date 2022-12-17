Fun, games, song, dance and laughter filled the skies and the United Airlines hangar in Tiyan on Thursday. Propelled by imagination – and jet fuel – 60 Rainbows for All Children Guam kids from Wettengel Elementary School spent the afternoon with Santa Claus and his elves at their workshop in the "North Pole."

Even before arriving, excitement built as the children lined up to get their boarding passes at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

For some students, flying on an airplane wasn’t something new, but it was definitely a first for all who were headed to the North Pole, including fifth grader Volcom Demapan.

“I actually rode the plane to North Carolina, but I am excited to be going to the North Pole,” said Demapan, as he imagined what he expected to see upon arrival. “Snow, reindeers, igloos and some trees. I want to play with snow, because I never played with snow."

Another big highlight for many of the kids was the chance to meet Santa.

“I'm really excited,” said Demapan, who was clearly eager to punch his ticket to the North Pole. “I'm really excited and happy!”

Fifth grader Milliana Palacios said it was her first time riding an airplane.

“I'm nervous and excited,” Palacios said. “Scared, and my back is tingling, but it's very exciting. I’ve been looking forward to this. I am going to see snow, mountains and Santa – I am lucky, very lucky.”

Fantasy flight

The United Airlines Fantasy Flight is Guam’s most magical of the year, and Thursday saw the eighth such flight take to the island's skies.

“For many of the children, Fantasy Flight was the first time they had boarded an airplane and took to the skies,” said Sam Shinohara, United managing director of airport operations Asia-Pacific. "Fantasy Flight is an important 32-year company tradition for United. It allows us to do what we do best – to bring holiday cheer to those who need it most."

Onboard the United Airlines Boeing 737-800, the flight crew greeted passengers with Christmas cheer, the sounds of holiday melodies playing in the background, and the plane’s interior decked out with holiday trimmings as they took on the role of Santa’s helpers for the day.

Trisha Jones, a United flight attendant based on Guam, was one crew member who helped bring the North Pole trip to life for the children.

"We're excited to be a part of such a wonderful cause,” she said. “Twenty-nine minutes to the North Pole. Santa and his reindeer are going to join us up front and they are going to put the pedal to the metal, so we're excited we're going to get there fast and, most importantly, safely."

Circus performers and superheroes

Once at the North Pole, the children stepped out of the plane to be welcomed by a crowd of Santa’s helpers gathered in the United hangar, which was transformed into Santa’s workshop. And although it wasn’t really the top of the globe, the spirit of the North Pole became a reality as children took to stations to join activities, eat and enjoy performances with various community organizations.

“We're excited to say that we're the first Fantasy Flight event to join forces with a circus," Shinohara said. "Seeing the children’s eyes light up in amazement is something we won’t forget."

The Super American Circus put on a special 30-minute holiday show for the children, which included acrobats, jugglers and lively clowns. There were also performances by the St. Anthony School Choir, Isabella Santiago, Bethany Scull and SKIP Entertainment and special appearances by superheroes from Steel Athletics.

Wishes come true

To complete the special trip, United helped make a wish on the children’s Christmas lists come true.

“An important part of Fantasy Flight is fulfilling the children’s wishes,” Shinohara said. "Weeks before the event, we asked them to write a letter to Santa to share their top three Christmas wishes. Our employee elves then got to work to fulfill them. At the end of the night, the children’s gifts magically appear on the conveyor belt of Santa’s plane."

This year’s event benefited kids with Rainbows for All Children Guam, a nonprofit peer support group for children, teens and adults who are going through life-altering crises or experiencing the loss of a significant loved one.