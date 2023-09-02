United flight attendants picket to improve working conditions

Just before the Labor Day weekend, flight attendants working for United Airlines and their supporters Thursday picketed at the A.B. International Won Pat Airport in search of a fairer contract and as part of a nationwide day of action.

"This is sort of like a follow-up on the last time we (picketed). It looks like United has not been able to come to the table to mitigate some of the issues that we're having," said Rsei Isim, the United Airlines Association of Flight Attendants Council 65 Guam president.

"Basically, the flight attendants and the flying public are fed up because of delays and the operational issues at United Airlines. So, we are picketing outside the airport to demand that United Airlines fix the ongoing operational disruptions and reach a new contract with flight attendants to support our passengers," he said.

Flight attendants picketed in September 2022, seeking solutions to operational issues. At that time, United stated the company worked hard to reduce wait times for flight attendants to talk to a crew scheduler with more hiring and by adding digital options for some items.

Isim said their contract with United was amendable as of 2021. Flight attendants have provided proposals and the company has theirs, he added.

"We are hoping that we can come to the table and work on the provisions for the company to get a fair contract for the flight attendants. Basically, some of it is working conditions and ... work life and wages for flight attendants," Isim said. "United is dragging their feet."

Isim said they are hoping to have United fix operational problems and flight attendant issues. The picket "is just another caveat" they will be using moving forward to ensure United comes to its senses and finds solutions to issues.