United Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union, are scheduled to demonstrate outside of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Tuesday afternoon as part of nationwide pickets demanding that management at United address operational issues that have impacted them, other workers and airline customers.

United AFA-CWA Guam President Rsei Isim said the island will be kicking off the nationwide "informational" pickets with their demonstration today. The assemblies are also meant to inform the public of their concerns.

About 200 flight attendants are represented by the union in Guam, according to Isim.

"Flight attendants are at the forefront when we have an operational meltdown, like flight delays, flight cancellations and all the disruption. We are expected to address the passengers' concerns. But recently, we have been left empty-handed, stranded in some ways, without getting any support from management," he said.

According to Isim, issues that have affected flight attendants include failure to properly staff crew schedulers, who are supposed to address any disruptions.

"They can't acknowledge that there is a problem with how the operations are going, and that's from our viewpoint as flight attendants. So we want to hit the streets and tell management to work with the union to find solutions to mitigate these operational disruptions," he said.

There have also been cases of significant wait times on calls to address an operational issue, lasting up to 30 minutes or up to an hour or two hours in some cases, Isim added.

"It has been going on for quite some time," he said. "This is the next step of addressing these issues, because we've been speaking with management in regards to try and get these issues in place for the last several months and there has been no traction on moving forward."

Isim said they are anticipating a "good turnout" for the picket Tuesday. The demonstration will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.