Passengers flying with United Airlines who are headed to Hawaii have been asked to check in three hours before departure time in light of recently implemented pandemic-related policies.

“Travel and safety requirements have changed significantly for every destination as a result of COVID-19. There are a few more steps that passengers need to take before departing Guam, and we ask United customers traveling to Hawaii to allow additional time for processing through for their flight,” said Justin Marion, United’s general manager of airport operations in Guam.

Previously, travelers were asked to check in about two hours prior to departure time.

To avoid the government-required quarantine, Hawaii requires that terminating travelers present a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of departure.

According to the press release from United Airlines, enhanced federal, Hawaii state and Guam safety protocols require more time to clear the A.B. Won Pat International Airport screening, Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, Hawaii pre-clearance, and U.S. immigration before hopping on the plane to Hawaii.

United Airlines at the Guam airport has a Hawaii Pre-Clearance desk at the departure gate to assist transiting passengers before boarding, the release states.

“For travel to Hawaii, United passengers can pre-clear in Guam and bypass the screening lines when they land. This step is designed to ensure a safer experience and a smoother arrivals process in Hawaii," Marion stated.

A blue United wristband will be issued for those who qualify to bypass airport screening in Hawaii. Transiting passengers will need to enroll in the Hawaii Safe Travels site and answer the questionnaire to receive a wristband, allowing the customers to skip the screenings in Hawaii and begin their trip as soon as they land.

“We thank our customers in Guam, the Marianas, and Micronesia for their understanding and patience as they begin to enjoy travel again,” Marion stated. “Our focus is to keep customers and employees safe throughout their journey while helping them enjoy a smooth arrival process in Hawaii. It is our pleasure to welcome our customers back, and we are here to assist them with any questions they have about the travel process.”