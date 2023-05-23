United: Pent-up demand to travel, spend

Doreen Burse, United Airlines senior vice president of worldwide sales, and her team gave The Guam Daily Post insight into trends with the return of tourism, not only in Guam but destinations around the world, and why and how travel has changed.

“We have the ability to see where the demand is in a variety of different ways and then implement those routes that are where folks want to travel,” Burse said. “Overall, we’re very optimistic about the future. We are seeing a great return to travel.”

That’s because there is a “pent-up demand and interest in travel tourism,” she continued. “We are always watching and paying attention to where the demand is, so we can meet the needs where it all makes sense.”

The pent-up demand for travel is accompanied by a pent-up desire to spend.

“I think the most interesting thing is how people travel, where they travel. What means more to them has changed since the pandemic overall,” Burse said.

United observed that there’s more interest in leisure travel while business travel is about 80% recovered, globally.

Two key dates have contributed to the growing trends: Japan's May 8 lifting of quarantine restrictions, and the U.S. lifting vaccine requirements on May 11, both of which impacted where people traveled as people sought out a destination with “less friction.”

“In particular, for tourism, there was a lot of pent-up demand in the ability to spend and folks wanted to see new and interesting places. So if you look at some of the places that we’ve implemented routes, they were different places than we traveled pre-pandemic based on the desire for folks to travel into those markets,” Burse said.

How does Guam tourism come into play?

“Guam is such an important hub for United. All throughout the pandemic, in fact, we never stopped serving Guam. We continued with the island hopper and ensuring that supplies and services were made available and into the market,” Burse said. “There’s also, if you think about the four cities that we serve in Japan and how that opens up multiple markets in the Asia-Pacific market and beyond, those are the things we are focused on. It’s not only where we travel directly, but with our co-chair partners, the different destinations that are actually opened up for people to travel to as well.”

She noted that by midsummer, United would be back to pre-pandemic capacities.

“We are always just watching demand. We’re understanding where folks want to travel and it’s important for us to make travel available,” Burse said. “It’s a very robust, multifaceted approach.”

Japan travel

United Vice President Marcel Fuchs shared that from a Japan sales point of view, the airline is working “very closely with Guam, and we’ve been running campaigns since the middle of COVID-19 … in tour operator programs, … digital media, social media, (and) these online travel agencies as well. And we got an entire sales team in Japan focused on that to promote Guam.”

“We understand it’s a destination competition. People want to visit different destinations. … We’ve seen a spike in bookings in the Golden Week,” Fuchs said.

“Remember, Guam is really a three-family-generation destination, for people who want to visit with their grandchildren (and) have a good time. And so, of course, these barriers of children no longer needing vaccination(s), that is big news,” he said.

He foresees that the pent-up demand for travel will bring more tourists to Guam.

“People want to treat themselves for a better experience. We see that not necessarily the cheaper hotel packages are being purchased, but also the more luxury, high-end as well,” he said.

Toru Takahashi, managing director of Japan and Micronesia sales, told the Post they have “been doing promotions” with tour agencies' support, focusing on the market of women in their 20s and 30s. “Their habit is to spend money at a five-star or four-star hotel. … That’s kind of been the trend that’s booming now.”

More activities

It used to be that Japanese travelers would buy a ticket and book a hotel stay, but now it’s different, Takahashi said. Japanese tourists are looking for activities to do as well.

“The elderly people, like senior guys, they are playing golf here on Guam. They love spending time with their family. … During COVID-19, people who wanted to have a special wedding, they missed the opportunity,” Takahashi said. “We worked together with Fukuoka Airport to promote and, of course, we supported and donated some tickets and actually more than 200 couples, they applied (for) that campaign.”

Getting tourists to come to Guam is only part of the goal – getting them to return is another.

“I think there is about a 35% repeat business to Guam and that’s actually very, very encouraging – it’s probably above average,” said Fuchs.

Different type of traveler

Paula Monk, United senior manager of sales for Guam and Micronesia, explained that the types of travelers post-COVID have certainly changed.

“Before, we (saw) families specifically visiting Guam, and now today we see there’s a younger generation, single male and female. Primarily females that come out here and do the ‘girls trip.’ We still see couples and families come out. And we hope that, come midsummer, we will continue to see that mix and it will build up,” Monk said.

But will the trend hold? Or will travelers revert to pre-pandemic travel trends?

“We’re not really seeing a slowdown. I think that, for us, the main thing is that the demand and the interest has continued to be incredibly strong. … The most important thing we can do is continue to communicate where we are at, the easy access to destinations, and continue to find ways to remove friction from travel,” Burse said.

Guam travelers

Meanwhile, there are also United efforts to get Guam travelers to head to Japan.

“For the Guam-to-Japan market, we actually had different promotions,” Monk said. “Earlier in the year we did promote for our 55th anniversary a promotion that went from Guam to Nagoya, Narita, Fukuoka and Saipan. Currently, we are running a promotion with our First Hawaiian Bank partners; again we are promoting the Japan market. In addition, we also do some promotions for our military leisure market.”

Burse was on the island for the first time to celebrate United's 55th anniversary of operating on Guam with an event on May 17 at The Tsubaki Tower in Tumon.

She also used the opportunity to host a town hall meeting with United employees to share the airline's future and impact on the travel market. She said United employees were vocal.

“They had a lot of questions about … the up to 700 aircraft that we have on order in the next 10 years or so,” Burse said. “Actually, what is great is we were talking about taking two aircraft every week this year, and then we would go to three aircraft a year in 2024 and beyond. No one better than our maintenance technicians to talk about what it actually takes to do that. It’s been a great week to be here, just to spend time with not only our important customers and partners, but the employees that make it happen.”