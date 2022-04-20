United ramping up Japan-Guam flights

Guam can expect to see a bump in tourist arrivals from Japan this summer, as United Airlines announced its plans to ramp up the number of flights to and from Narita over the next two months.

The airline on Tuesday hosted reporters from Guam and Japan at its hangar to give more details on the process to help the island’s pandemic-depressed tourism industry bounce back.

Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of airport operations for Asia-Pacific, said local businesses should start seeing the boost beginning next month.

“We’re super thrilled for the month of May – and this may not come as news to certain people, but for the month of May, we’re going to be adding two extra flights a week between Guam and Tokyo. On Saturday and Sunday we will have flights,” he said, noting that the Saturday flight will be leaving Japan in the morning hours, while the flight will be scheduled in the p.m. hours for Sunday.

Shinohara said the additional flights are the “introduction” to United ramping up services on the Narita-Guam route.

While Japanese nationals are now allowed to return home from international trips without mandatory quarantine if they are vaccinated and boosted and present negative test results, there are risks being taken by the airline to move forward with reinstating flights to Guam without additional restrictions being lifted, Shinohara said.

“But we are very committed to ensuring we are in a position to provide this service for the Japanese traveling public, and we feel like those flights are going to be very successful,” he said.

In June, more flights will begin to be added to the weekly schedule, increasing to a high of 11 per week by that month. The aircraft servicing the route is expected to be a 737-800, which can carry a maximum of 167 passengers for each flight to Guam.

This increase will bring even more economic benefits to Guam, according to Shinohara.

“It does a bunch of things. No. 1, it ensures that there is capacity for anyone to come from Narita or the Tokyo area into Guam. … Secondarily, it also gives us at United Airlines the ability to staff up,” he said. “So we’ve been in a situation – the pandemic has been very challenging, obviously, for the airline industry. It gives us an opportunity to start hiring people back into the workforce, and we’re very excited about that.”

United expects to begin advertising job openings for airport-related positions, “soon,” Shinohara said. But increased flights will mean increased need for other staff, such as those who perform maintenance and repairs on aircraft.

The airline’s on-island team fell from about 93 maintenance staff to its current staffing level of 67. Some employees elected to move to mainland hubs or airports, and they will be given the opportunity to return home should positions on Guam be reinstated.

Shinohara hopes the news will be met with confidence from partner businesses including hotels, restaurants, retail shops and optional tour providers to scale up their own operations.

“We all need to band together, and we need to have a common theme,” he said. “And I think that common theme needs to be, we all share in the risk of what we’re trying to accomplish here. We know that there’s a huge prize at the end of this rainbow. We just need to get over the hump, and I think that initial hurdle is the most significant challenge we have.”