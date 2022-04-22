United’s Japan-Guam ramp up focuses on safe customer journey

United Airlines is touting the island is “#GuamReady” as it prepares to increase weekly flights from Narita to 11 by June.

The airline has implemented a number of ways to make sure their passengers are well informed about restrictions that may be imposed by the governments of their travel destinations, and that they stay safe while in transit to and from their vacations.

Toru Takahasi, managing director for Japan and Micronesia sales, told local and Japanese reporters at a media conference Tuesday that he personally has been working to help rebound Guam’s lagging tourism industry, through his role as the chairman of Japan’s Board of Airline Representatives.

“We worked closely with the government of Japan to encourage the reopening of our borders. We pushed to reopen borders as soon as possible and in a safe manner. We see that our government and residents are still being cautious,” he said, noting the “greatest barrier” to this goal was travel restrictions for returning residents.

“Japan’s government recently eased restrictions so that Japanese nationals who are vaccinated, boosted, and provide a negative test result upon arrival no longer have to quarantine. They can freely move about when they return,” he said.

An online mobile platform called “Agent on Demand” helps share these important details with United’s customers. Officials told reporters that required documents like proof of travel insurance and a negative COVID-19 test will be laid out through the platform, to let travelers know about any missing items that would prevent them from getting on board a flight days before they arrive at the airport.

Additionally, travelers will be given regularly updated in-flight advisories about any local or federal government policies on mask wearing or social distancing before Japanese tourists arrive on Guam.

Takahashi said the airline is working with the Japanese government to encourage the reopening of its borders.

“In Japan, there is a pent-up desire to travel. We are emerging from a cold winter, and we are ready to travel safely. Guam, as a close destination, is in a good position to attract emerging travelers from Japan,” he said, noting that currently United is the only airline operating between the two destinations.

United is working with tour operators and travel agencies to create packages for Guam and Micronesia. The airline will be hosting a MileagePlus members promotion to take place in the summer travel season. A sponsored familiarization trip with “decision-makers, tour planners, and group sales agents” within the Japanese industry is also in the works, according to Takahashi.

“And this is only the start. A lot of what we do behind the scenes is growing relationships, and we will continue to do so as agencies return. It’s also wonderful to see the return of Japanese media, who play an important role in telling the Guam story to their readers and followers,” he said. “With the gradual return of our flights through the summer, United is in the best position to transport travelers from Japan to Guam.”

Guam’s tourism industry, a key economic engine before the pandemic began, has been lagging in its recovery amidst new spikes in COVID-19 cases locally and regionally.

The Guam Visitors Bureau, at a recent board meeting, estimated the island could welcome about 100,000 visitors in 2022 – far from the 1.66 million record set for annual arrivals in 2019.

“Our Sales Teams in Japan and Guam are committed to working closely with the Guam government to support tourism recovery efforts. We also look forward to one day seeing the successful return of more than a million visitors to Guam and a healthy tourism economy for its residents,” Takahashi said.

Early days of pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, United has used Guam as a critical transshipment hub to move personal protective equipment, relief supplies and COVID-19 vaccines. The island’s strategic location allowed critical good to be delivered throughout Micronesia and from China, airline officials said.

During the most restrictive days during the global health emergency, foreign airlines were not allowed to layover in China and other Asian countries. Having an American airport close enough for supply planes to turn back around to after receiving a shipment was necessary to move vaccines and surgical masks, United officials said.

“We were able to stage tech stops, such that we were flying between the U.S. and Guam, and then China. And then back to Guam and back to the U.S. And that really helped facilitate the move of much-needed PPEs and other essential supplies to help the United States respond to the pandemic crisis at its very initial beginnings,” Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director managing director of Airport Operations for Asia-Pacific, said.

United also provided free transportation for travel nurses who came to Guam to help with the inadequate supply of on-island medical professionals to handle a spike in COVID-19 transmissions and hospitalizations.

“All of the travelling nurses that came to assist the Guam Memorial Hospital during the COVID crisis, at the highest escalation point, with respect to occupancy at Guam’s hospital – they were in desperate need of extra assistance,” Shinohara said. “And at no cost to the government of Guam, United offered free trips to the nurses that were coming to support the community during that time.”

These examples, and the willingness to take on risks to help tourism rebound, show that United calling itself Guam’s “hometown airline” is more than just a moniker, according to Shinohara.