United to operate 85% fewer Guam flights in May, June compared to last year's

United Airlines announced today the updated flight schedules for Guam, Saipan, Palau, and Micronesia from May through July 5, 2020.

The airline released the following:

At a time when demand for travel is quite low due to the COVID-19 global outbreak and strict travel restrictions remain in place in the islands, United is carefully adjusting flights in the region.

United will be operating an estimated 85% fewer flights in May and June 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of Airport Operations for Asia-Pacific said, “As the islands slowly reopen, United will continue to support its customers and the community by trying to maintain lifeline connections. While we see that travel in the months ahead and into late summer might be slow, United looks forward to welcoming our customers back and providing a safe and comfortable travel experience.”

The May - July 5, 2020 flight schedules to/from Guam are:

Guam-Honolulu: daily

Honolulu-Guam: daily

Guam–Narita: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

Narita-Guam: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

Guam – Saipan: Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

Saipan - Guam: Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

Guam – Koror, Palau: June 11, and June 25, Thursdays

Koror, Palau - Guam: May 22, June 12, and June 26, Fridays

Guam – Yap: May 17, June 14, and June 28

Yap - Guam: May 17, June 14, and June 28

Island hopper flights:

Guam - Honolulu: May 20 and June 17

Honolulu - Guam: May 21 and June 18

Guam - Pohnpei: June 6, and June 27

Pohnpei - Chuuk: June 7, and June 28

Chuuk - Guam: June 7, and June 28

Japan market

•Tokyo/Narita: Two of the three daily flights from Guam have been suspended until further notice – UA 828/ UA 827 and UA 873/ UA 874.

• Nagoya and Osaka: Suspended until further notice.

• Fukuoka: Suspended until October 24, 2020.

• Manila: Suspended until further notice, including the Manila to Koror segment.

With current COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, flight schedules are subject to change without advance notice. Customers are encouraged to check united.com for the latest flight schedule.

Flexibility to change flight bookings:

Given the high level of uncertainty regarding travel, United is waiving change fees for any booking – domestic or international – through May 31 for any travel they have booked through the end of the year. For more information visit https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/travel/notices.html.

Aircraft Cleaning:

All aircraft are cleaned at a variety of touchpoints throughout the day. The cleaning procedure for flights includes a thorough wipe-down of all hard surfaces touched by customers and employees — lavatories, galleys, tray tables, window shades, and armrests. United's teams use an effective, high-grade disinfectant and multi-purpose cleaner.

When advised by the CDC or local health authorities of an employee or customer who has traveled onboard and who is exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, that aircraft is taken out of service and sent through a full decontamination process that includes standard cleaning procedures plus washing ceilings and overhead bins and scrubbing the interior.

United’s mainline aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art circulation systems, similar to those found in hospitals, which use a high-efficiency (HEPA) filter to circulate the air and remove up to 99.7% of airborne particles.

In-flight:

Effective April 24, all flight attendants have started to wear face masks while on duty.

Effective May 4, all travelers are required to wear a facial covering on board. Customer service agents will be able to provide them if they don't have one when boarding.

The airline has stopped refilling used cups and glasses in all cabins. If a customer requests a refill, our flight attendants will provide a new cup or glass.

Customers may now see flight attendants wearing gloves during food and beverage service as well as during pickup, in all cabins.

Flight attendants will hand all beverages directly to the customer, instead of allowing the customer to take their own from the tray.

All tableware, dishes, cutlery, carts, and glassware are washed and sanitized.

Fewer travelers on board

The airline will be doing more to promote social distancing such as restricting advanced seat selection for adjacent seats and will be boarding fewer customers at a time during the COVID-19 outbreak.

United invites customers to visit the hub.united.com website to learn more about how the company is taking extensive measures to safeguard the health and safety of its employees and passengers.

Shinohara added, “We understand that our customers may have some concerns about traveling again, which is why it’s important that they understand United’s commitment to keeping customers and employees safe from before takeoff to after landing.”