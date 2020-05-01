United to resume Guam-Saipan flights in May

United Airlines will be resuming its flights between Guam and Saipan on May 2.

The airline will operate the service aboard a B737 jet aircraft three times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to a press release from United Airlines Corporate Communications.

"United is pleased to be able to resume the lifeline connection between the islands in times of emergency, as well as support the transport of critical medical equipment and supplies, perishable food items and mail delivery for the residents of Saipan," airline management noted.

United flight UA174 will depart Guam at 7:30 a.m. and arrive in Saipan at 8:11 a.m. The return flight (UA117) will depart Saipan at 9:15 a.m. and arrive on Guam at 9:55 a.m., the release states.

The schedule is subject to change given the current COVID-19 environment and travel restrictions in place, management added. Customers are encouraged to check united.com for the latest flight schedule.

Various airports throughout the Pacific have been closed as part of efforts to protect residents from the virus that causes the respiratory illness.