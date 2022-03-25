An educator, a senator, and an activist.

Hope Cristobal is best known for her hard work and passion she has for the people of Guam.

For decades, she has been and continues to be a powerful voice confronting the human and indigenous rights violations against the CHamoru people. She highlighted the devastating environmental racism stemming from U.S. colonization and militarization and the enduring disregard of the CHamoru people’s right to free, prior, and informed consent regarding the military expansion in Guam.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During her time at the Guam Legislature, she was involved in establishing the rules and regulations for the CHamoru Land Trust Act with the late Sen. Angel Santos, creating the Commission on Decolonization and the CHamoru Registry.

“There are too many things happening in our region that have to do with the work of peace. You can’t help but become involved if you are a person that wants to become aware of your surroundings and your environment and your people. You can’t help but be called to office or called to service. I suppose as an indigenous person, you can’t help but become involved and or say something,” Cristobal said.

Her work continues with educating the island’s youth to this very day.

Now, Cristobal has been selected by the International Peace Bureau as a 2022 Nobel Peace nominee.

“I am truly deeply humbled with this prestigious nomination,” she said. “But, all my colleagues and fellow community activists are all part of the bundle and deserve commendation," she said.

The IPB is dedicated to the vision of a world without war. They International Peace Bureau: www.ipb.org

Guam's time

Lisa Natividad, Ph.D. professor of social work and co-founder of the Guahan Coalition for Peace and Justice, said she is on the council of the IPB and was contacted by a board member about their nomination ideas for this year.

“They said it’s time for Guam and Guam needs a nomination for the Nobel Peace prize,” Natividad said. “I said hands down the perfect person for that is Auntie Hope. The general consensus is that nobody deserves it more than her. The reason we decided she would be the nominee is because of her outstanding work not just in the past month or year, but her whole life has been a testament to social justice work. The core and center of that is peace as it connects to the CHamoru people.”

Cristobal along with the representatives of the Hibakusha from Japan and Korea are among the nominations being highlighted in the Pacific region.

Both will be featured during an international webinar on Saturday to celebrate their decades of hard work and commitment to a more peaceful and just world.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/IPBNBL2.

'Be united and organized'

The winner of the Nobel Peace award is expected to be announced at the end of this summer.

“This is not just about me. This is about our Pacific region. This is about uniting ourselves as Pacific indigenous peoples,” Cristobal said. “The point is you need to keep the discussions alive. Stay on top of it and be consistent in your stance. It’s continual work and we always need to be united and organized.”

To Guam’s younger generation, she said it's important “to always know where we are, we need to value who we are, and we need to value who we can be in the future through our work and hopefully the work that we do for peace and justice.”

Cristobal was born on Dec. 14, 1946, two years after the end of World War II to Francisca Taimanglo Navarro Alvarez and Arsenio Frederick Alvarez, according to the letter of nomination.

"The foundation of Hope Cristobal’s strength as a CHamoru woman originates from two significant women, her mother Francisca and her godmother Mariquita Quituga Flores. Hope Cristobal has said that these two women embodied CHamoru identity, and nurtured and enculturated her in CHamoru values and practices to become the woman she is today, stating 'their alternating role as figure-heads in my life was seamless; they ensured that I was in the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing!'" the letter states.

Just as she was mentored, she too has taught, guided and worked alongside multiple generations of activists, educators and community organizers, the letter notes. It adds: "Although her days as a member of the Guam Legislature have long past, she remains a dynamic force, richly interwoven in Guam society, by promoting a peaceful, just and sustainable future for Guåhan."