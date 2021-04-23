Guam Fire Department units responded to a house fire in Dededo this morning.

According to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf GFD received the report at around 10:47 a.m., on Batulo Road.

Firefighting units arrived shortly after receiving the report and were able to contain the fire to one bedroom of the concrete house.

After roughly 15 minutes of battling the blaze, GFD units reported the fire was under control.

Chargualaf said residents were home when the fire started, and were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

A second fire was reported further up north on Mount Santa Rosa Drive in Yigo at 11:31 a.m.

Chargualaf indicated that it is a grass fire.

GFD units, Agriculture Forestry Units and Andersen Air Force Base units are on scene, said Chargualaf.