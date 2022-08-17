Universities begin analyzing data on COVID-19 knowledge, attitudes, beliefs of Pacific Islanders

The University of Guam, in partnership with the University of Hawai’i, has begun to analyze data collected on the knowledge, attitudes and beliefs Pacific Islanders have regarding COVID-19.

The study was funded in 2020 through a grant the University of Hawai’i obtained that identified UOG as a subrecipient.

At the time, the COVID-19 pandemic was just emerging on island and vaccines were not available. UOG Vice Provost of Research and Sponsored Programs Rachael Leon Guerrero said the university's focus was primarily on pushing testing.

“Everything that had to do with COVID-19, with testing, vaccinations, what they thought about the virus. Our goal was to get people to get tested. When the grant first came out, the vaccines were not available yet. So we were really focused on educating people on getting tested so that they could see if they tested positive for the virus and could get treatment,” she said.

Although the study was initially funded in October 2020, it was months before data could be collected.

“We didn’t start collecting data until May 2021 because it took time to set up the study, hire, and also to get the human subjects' approval. So we just finished collecting data in July,” Leon Guerrero said.

The study focused solely on Pacific Islanders. CHamoru, Yapese, Chuukese and Pohnpeian ethnicities were part of the subject sample.

“Hopefully, the results will give us a better idea how to get into the different communities, the different cultures, more effectively,” she said.

Data collection wrapped up July 15 and, while all the data has been entered, analysis is only just beginning with the help of a statistician from Hawaii, she said.

“We are trying to work on a manuscript to get that out by January 2023. Data analysis actually takes some time. We are working on data tables to start looking at what the results are and then, from there, once we have the data tables, we’ll be working on the manuscript to submit it to scientific journals for publication,” she said.

A community report also will be released, Leon Guerrero said, and the results will benefit future responses to pandemics.

“It's going to help us to see what were some of the barriers and challenges that people faced, some of the beliefs in this whole idea of the pandemic, in vaccinations and getting tested. What were the things that were barriers so that the next time around another COVID-19 variant comes or some other pandemic, at least if we know those potential barriers that would be helpful for community health workers, public health system, universities and medical providers to know,” Leon Guerrero said.