In partnership with the Federated States of Micronesia Association of Guam, the University of Guam College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences is hosting its “Celebrate Micronesia!” event tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. at the UOG Fine Arts Theatre, according to a press release issued by the university.

Celebrate Micronesia! will feature live music, dancing and storytelling by elders and youth with ties to the FSM in the local community.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop or at the FSM consulate office.

According to a press release, the FSM community celebrates Micronesian Cultures and Traditions Day on the same day as the event.

The FSM Association of Guam will use the money raised to support local initiatives.