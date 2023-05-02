University hosting Taiwan forum

This Saturday, a forum will be hosted by students seeking a master's degree in public administration at the University of Guam called “Understanding the Taiwan Crisis: Its Impact on Guam and the Region.”

In light of recent tensions among China, Taiwan and the United States, an administrative law graduate class is presenting the event “to foster discussions about the possibility of the Taiwan conflict escalating into war,” according to a press release from UOG.

The forum panel will feature officials such as Capt. Michael Smith, chief of staff of Joint Region Marianas; Clarence Lagutang, capital improvement projects manager of the Port Authority of Guam; Leland Bettis, board director for the Pacific Center for Island Security; Ron McNinch, associate professor at UOG; and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

“In addition, students in the class hope the forum will result in a better understanding of the government’s plans to address the safety and welfare of Guam residents,” the release stated.

With recent reports of Chinese warships patrolling near Guam, the island’s concern of threats are real, and concerns were raised by Del. James Moylan in an interview broadcast by Fox Business.

“This is quite disturbing for me. I am very concerned of the situation of China,” Moylan said in the April 21 interview. “As a member of … the House Armed Services Committee, the Republican Party is focused on the defense of the nation and the protection of the people of Guam, my district on Guam.”

According to Post files, the regional U.S. military command stated it continues “to monitor all activities in the region and we assess the group to be moving away from Guam’s exclusive economic zone. We will continue to work with the government of Guam to ensure transparency about security in the region.”

Following reports of the presence of Chinese warships outside Guam waters, Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense said the island's threat “remains unchanged.”

Also last month, the People's Liberation Army in China completed three days of military exercises around the island of Taiwan, surrounding the island with 91 aircraft and 12 warships, stating that they are “ready to fight at any time and crush separatism activities and foreign interference.” According to a Bloomberg article, the exercises were held because of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In response to these exercises, the U.S. Navy conducted navigation operations in the South China Sea and held its own military drills.

The UOG forum will bring together key players on the island as a way to understand Guam’s own part to play as tensions rise.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at UOG, in Room 131 of the Jesus and Eugenia Leon Guerrero School of Business and Public Administration building. The forum will also be broadcast live via Zoom. Those interested can visit https://tinyurl.com/taiwancrisisforum to register.