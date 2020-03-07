University of Guam named a friend of the military

The University of Guam has been identified as one of 625 schools nationwide as being a friend of the military.

The four-year college, which has a robust ROTC program is on the 2020–2021 Military Friendly® Schools list.

The annual list scores higher education institutions on their commitment to and success in creating opportunities for military veterans and their spouses, according to a press release. UOG earned the silver designation on the list, meaning its score ranked within 20% of the top 10 schools in the small public schools category.

“We value our military and veteran students and are committed to providing the best student services for them and their dependents,” said Lawrence F. Camacho, dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success at the university. “Achieving this recognition accentuates our dedication to that strategy.”

Nearly 300 students attending the University of Guam are former service members or dependents of service members, UOG officials stated. The university offers in-state tuition to all military students and specific scholarship opportunities as well as several military-specific student services, including tutoring and study skills workshops, counseling services specializing in anxiety and PTSD, career guidance, accommodations for students with disabilities, networking events and a Veteran Resource Center.

“Our veteran and military students and their dependents are a large and important part of both our community and our university campus,” said Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost. “We want them to feel welcome and supported here, and we want them to succeed.”

The Military Friendly® Schools list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families of institutions with favorable rates for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement, and loan default for students and student veterans, in particular.

The schools are scored based on data from federal agencies and survey information from the participating organizations. The scoring methodology was independently evaluated by Ernst & Young.