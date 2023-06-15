University of Guam opens off-campus study spaces

Summer courses for the University of Guam will be held online this week and any student who needs power or internet access can stop by off-campus study spaces UOG has secured.

According to a news release from the university, the following three “Green Zones” are available for students during Finakpo' Session A:

• Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon (Santa Rosa, Santa Rita and Magellan rooms), from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Coast360 Federal Credit Union in Maite (Community Room), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• UOG Guam Green Growth Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub at Chamorro Village in Hagåtña, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Space is limited

UOG representatives will be at the sites to monitor entry as well as provide registration and basic information. Due to limited space, only registered Session A students will be permitted entry and for specific online course use. All are encouraged to bring personal headphones or earbuds for online class purposes.

“We realize that our island is still going through post-typhoon recovery and many of our island residents may still be without basic utilities and/or internet connectivity,” said Anita Borja Enriquez, UOG senior vice president and provost.