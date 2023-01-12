University of Portland offers scholarships to local students

Sophomores in college have the opportunity to study abroad through a scholarship and, like many before them, they must give back to the community on Guam after completing their undergraduate degree program.

The opportunity is made possible through a partnership between the University of Portland and The Guam Chamorro Endowment Scholarship fund.

The University of Portland has offered the Guam community advanced teacher and leadership education through two programs, the Master of Education in educational leadership, and the school administrator licensure program, said Peter Sgro, an alumnus and foundation representative.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

U.S. News ranked the university, according to their performance, as No. 1 in Regional Universities West, No. 3 in Best Undergraduate Teaching, and No. 8 in Best Value Schools across a set of widely-accepted indicators of excellence.

Through the scholarship, students have the opportunity to study at one of the University of Portland’s schools: the College of Arts & Sciences, Pamplin School of Business, School of Education, School of Nursing & Health Innovations, or the Shiley School of Engineering.

Sgro touted the successes of the University of Portland in encouraging students to apply to join the ranks of distinguished alumni.

“Frank Blas Sr., former lieutenant governor of Guam, is credited as the first Guamanian to graduate with an undergraduate degree from the University of Portland in 1965,” said Sgro in a news release. “Joseph Ada, former governor of Guam, is credited as the second Guamanian to graduate with an undergraduate degree from the university in 1981.”

According to Sgro, the endowed scholarship is worth an excess of $67,000. To take advantage of this funding, applicants must meet four requirements:

• The student must have lived on Guam for at least 10 years.

• The student must be a full-time sophomore or junior.

• The student must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 2.75.

• The student must commit, after graduating from the university, to return to Guam and within six months after their date of graduation be employed on Guam.

For more information about this endowed scholarship, email Sgro at psgro@dpacguam.com.