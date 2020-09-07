A “small number” of sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after departing Guam last month.

Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, 7th Fleet spokesperson, said measures were taken to help those who tested positive and protect the health of sailors on the carrier.

"There are currently no positive COVID sailors aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). A small number of sailors on board the ship tested positive for COVID-19 while underway on Aug 27, 2020,” Mommsen stated.

The "sailors received immediate medical treatment and were transported off the ship - no one is hospitalized,” Mommsen stated.

“The ship is taking aggressive action and applying all mitigations to protect the health of our sailors and stop the spread of the virus in accordance with CDC and Navy guidance as we continue to identify and eliminate any potential vectors of the virus.”

Guam is one of the few ports considered a “safe haven” for Navy ships, which means sailors can enjoy limited liberty pierside and at a designated cordoned-off beach area on Naval Base Guam.

The carrier pulled into port on Guam on Aug. 22.

“With the exception of a few mandatory personnel to ensure the ship's safe arrival, there will be no interaction with any personnel outside the designated liberty areas. For the docking process, all COVID mitigations will be in place to include social distancing, masks, gloves, and minimal interactions,” the Navy has stated in a previous release describing safe haven.

Frank Cable

The Navy didn't confirm any COVID case on the submarine repair ship USS Frank Cable.

Cmdr. Cindy Fields, a spokesperson for Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, provided the following statement: "Our top priority is the safety of our crew - sailors, civilian mariners, families - and the community. We live and work here in the community, which has seen positive COVID-19 cases. There's been no impact to our mission.”

The Frank Cable is home-ported on Guam.