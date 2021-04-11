Unlimited, legal deer hunting allowed through September

Local hunters are being given more time to catch deer by the Guam Department of Agriculture. Normally, the deer hunting season ends March 31, but a release from the department announced that a special hunt for the animal has been authorized until Sept. 30.

Residents will still need to have hunting licenses issued during the current fiscal year to participate lawfully. The license costs $15. The department, however, is not requiring deer tags to be purchased.

“The use of deer tags will be suspended for the special hunt to ease the financial obligation of paying for tags,” the department stated in the release.

Conservation officers are expected to operate hunter check stations throughout the extended period, in order to inspect game bags, kills and licenses. Hunters are obligated to stop at these stations and are subject to random field checks conducted for this purpose, the department stated.

The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources can be reached at 671-735-0282/94 for more information.