Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Won Pat win primary contests

The Guam Election Commission completed its last ballot tabulation report just before 8 a.m. Sunday, which represents the final, unofficial results of the primary election held the day before.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and former speaker Judi Won Pat, absent any successful legal challenges, are expected to be declared the winners in their contested races for Adelup and Congress.
The two candidates were challenged for their desired elected positions by Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sen. Telena nelson, respectively.
GEC's preliminary report also shows just 40% of registered voters showed up to polls Saturday, the lowest turnout for a primary since 1972, according to statistics published by the commission.
The Guam Daily Post has reached out to each gubernatorial and congressional candidate or their campaign for statements on their performance in Saturday's election.
Turnout
Total registered voters: 58,152
Total ballots cast: 23,261
Democrat ballots cast: 19,530
Republican ballots cast: 3,182
Cross-over ballots cast: 540
Voter Turnout: 40%
Democrat results
Governor and lieutenant governor
Leon Guerrero/Tenorio (incumbent): 11,960, 62.30%
San Nicolas/Salas Matanane: 7,212, 37.57%
Write-in votes: 25, 0.13%
Over-votes: 57
Legislature
Therese Terlaje (incumbent): 13,960
Darrel "Chris" Barnett: 12,584
Joe San Agustin (incumbent): 11,545
Amanda Shelton (incumbent): 10,854
Tina Muna Barnes (incumbent): 10,429
Roy Quinata: 8,953
Sabina Perez (incumbent): 8,562
William Parkinson: 8,356
Sarah Thomas Nededog: 8,180
Kelly Marsh-Taitano: 7,879
Fred Bordallo: 7,848
Jose "Pedo" Terlaje (incumbent): 7,567
Dwayne San Nicolas: 7,394
Jonathan Savares: 6,928
Angela Santos: 6,604
Roy Gamboa: 5,844
Alexander Duenas: 5,674
John Ananich: 5,117
David Duenas: 4,910
Franklin Meno: 4,570
Armando Dominguez: 3,383
Write-in votes: 246
Over-votes: 2,205
Non-voting delegate
Judi Won Pat: 9,678, 55.35%
Telena Nelson: 7,741, 44.27%
Write-in votes: 65, 0.37%
Over-votes: 22
Republican results
Governor and lieutenant governor
Camacho/Ada: 2,963, 99.40%
Write-in votes: 18, 0.60%
Over-votes: 4
Legislature
Frank Blas Jr. (incumbent): 2,358
Christopher Duens (incumbent): 2,337
Jesse Lujan: 2,121
Thomas Fisher: 2,048
Joanne Brown (incumbent): 2,047
Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron: 1,998
Telo Taitague (incumbent): 1,934
MiChelle Taitano: 1,911
Vincent Borja: 1,790
Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young: 1,686
David Crisostomo: 1,653
Joaquin "Ken" Leon Guerrero: 1,636
Sandra Reyes Seau: 1,634
Bistra Mendiola: 1,577
Ian Dale Catling: 1,162
Harvey Egna: 948
Write-in votes: 49
Over-votes: 570
Non-voting delegate
James "Jim" Moylan: 2,591, 99.65%
Write-In votes: 9, 0.35%
Over-votes: 1
Non-partisan attorney general results
Leevin Camacho (incumbent): 11,285, 50.43%
Douglas Moylan: 10,967, 49.01%
Write-in voes: 127, 0.57%
Over-votes: 28