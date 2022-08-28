Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Won Pat win primary contests

The Guam Election Commission completed its last ballot tabulation report just before 8 a.m. Sunday, which represents the final, unofficial results of the primary election held the day before.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and former speaker Judi Won Pat, absent any successful legal challenges, are expected to be declared the winners in their contested races for Adelup and Congress.

The two candidates were challenged for their desired elected positions by Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sen. Telena nelson, respectively.

GEC's preliminary report also shows just 40% of registered voters showed up to polls Saturday, the lowest turnout for a primary since 1972, according to statistics published by the commission.

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to each gubernatorial and congressional candidate or their campaign for statements on their performance in Saturday's election.

Turnout

Total registered voters: 58,152

Total ballots cast: 23,261

Democrat ballots cast: 19,530

Republican ballots cast: 3,182

Cross-over ballots cast: 540

Voter Turnout: 40%

Democrat results

Governor and lieutenant governor

Leon Guerrero/Tenorio (incumbent): 11,960, 62.30%

San Nicolas/Salas Matanane: 7,212, 37.57%

Write-in votes: 25, 0.13%

Over-votes: 57

Legislature

Therese Terlaje (incumbent): 13,960

Darrel "Chris" Barnett: 12,584

Joe San Agustin (incumbent): 11,545

Amanda Shelton (incumbent): 10,854

Tina Muna Barnes (incumbent): 10,429

Roy Quinata: 8,953

Sabina Perez (incumbent): 8,562

William Parkinson: 8,356

Sarah Thomas Nededog: 8,180

Kelly Marsh-Taitano: 7,879

Fred Bordallo: 7,848

Jose "Pedo" Terlaje (incumbent): 7,567

Dwayne San Nicolas: 7,394

Jonathan Savares: 6,928

Angela Santos: 6,604

Roy Gamboa: 5,844

Alexander Duenas: 5,674

John Ananich: 5,117

David Duenas: 4,910

Franklin Meno: 4,570

Armando Dominguez: 3,383

Write-in votes: 246

Over-votes: 2,205

Non-voting delegate

Judi Won Pat: 9,678, 55.35%

Telena Nelson: 7,741, 44.27%

Write-in votes: 65, 0.37%

Over-votes: 22

Republican results

Governor and lieutenant governor

Camacho/Ada: 2,963, 99.40%

Write-in votes: 18, 0.60%

Over-votes: 4

Legislature

Frank Blas Jr. (incumbent): 2,358

Christopher Duens (incumbent): 2,337

Jesse Lujan: 2,121

Thomas Fisher: 2,048

Joanne Brown (incumbent): 2,047

Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron: 1,998

Telo Taitague (incumbent): 1,934

MiChelle Taitano: 1,911

Vincent Borja: 1,790

Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young: 1,686

David Crisostomo: 1,653

Joaquin "Ken" Leon Guerrero: 1,636

Sandra Reyes Seau: 1,634

Bistra Mendiola: 1,577

Ian Dale Catling: 1,162

Harvey Egna: 948

Write-in votes: 49

Over-votes: 570

Non-voting delegate

James "Jim" Moylan: 2,591, 99.65%

Write-In votes: 9, 0.35%

Over-votes: 1

Non-partisan attorney general results

Leevin Camacho (incumbent): 11,285, 50.43%

Douglas Moylan: 10,967, 49.01%

Write-in voes: 127, 0.57%

Over-votes: 28