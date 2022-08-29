The Guam Election Commission completed its last ballot tabulation report just before 8 a.m. Sunday, representing the final unofficial results of the primary election held the day before.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and former speaker Judi Won Pat, absent any successful legal challenges, are expected to be declared the winners in their contested races for Adelup and Congress.

The two candidates were challenged for their desired elected positions by Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sen. Telena Nelson, respectively.

GEC's preliminary report also shows just 40% of registered voters showed up to the polls Saturday, the lowest turnout for a primary since 1972, according to statistics published by the commission.