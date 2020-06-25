Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey confirmed that she will be retiring on July 3.

Unpingco-DeNorcey is the Department of Public Health and Social Services director and has been with the agency for about 30 years. She did not say why she has chosen to retire at this time.

Her resignation follows the departure of the former Chief of Staff Tony Babauta, Executive Manager Tom Ada of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, Guam Visitors Bureau President Pilar Laguana, and the Department of Parks and Recreation’s acting Director John Burch’s transfer to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission. Burch was appointed to DPR after the resignation of Richard Ybanez in February.

The news of Unpingco-DeNorcey’s retirement comes at a time when the island continues to deal with the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The island has seen a steady flow of positive cases with increased community testing as well as the recent spike in cases with an Air Force unit.

Unpingco-DeNorcey, who has been at the forefront of the public health emergency and the effort to slow and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

There was some controversy during the current public health emergency when Unpingco-DeNorcey noted that she wasn’t aware of her electronic signature being placed on documents related to the use of some local hotels as quarantine and isolations facilities.

Prior to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s appointing her as director, Unpingco-DeNorcey was the chief executive officer for the DPHSS Community Health Center program. She also has held the health services administrator position for the Northern and Southern Region Community Health Centers.

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

Josephine O’Mallan and Laurent Duenas are the two deputy directors at the department.