'Unresponsive detainee' declared dead

An unresponsive detainee of the Department of Corrections was pronounced dead at Guam's public hospital.

On Monday, DOC Maj. Antone Aguon confirmed the death.

“On April 10, 2023, at about 1:25 a.m., an officer assigned (to) Post #29 (local detainee housing unit) discovered an unresponsive detainee,” according to Aguon. “The detainee, a male, 36 years old, was transported by ambulance to Guam Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.”

The Guam Police Department was contacted for further investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigations by GPD and DOC's Internal Affairs unit, Aguon stated, no other information could be released.

The Guam Daily Post asked GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella about the incident. Savella said GPD will not be issuing a statement on the matter.

Inmate deaths

Within the past year, two inmates at DOC have died, according to Post files.

The first was Cesar Dizon, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence at the prison. He was allegedly stabbed by another inmate, M.B. Koto, on July 31.

Koto has since been charged with aggravated murder and was accused of stabbing Dizon 10 times in the chest, according to court documents.

Koto's case is still being resolved in the Superior Court of Guam.

After an internal investigation was completed in November 2022, the DOC officer assigned to the unit where Dizon was found was discovered to have “followed all supervision policies,” Post files state.

The second inmate who died in DOC custody in the past year was 45-year-old Michael John Mendiola Jr. in October.

Mendiola was detained at DOC at the time for violating a probation order when he experienced a medical condition and was transported to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead at GMH, according to Post files.