Unscheduled patients with COVID-19 symptoms prioritized at testing site

Beginning today, the island's government-run SARS-CoV-2 mass testing site will prioritize unscheduled patients who are presenting symptoms of COVID-19.

The change was announced Sunday by the Joint Information Center. The site has transitioned to using an online appointment-based schedule, but allows for "limited" unscheduled drive-up testing.

Those without appointments or symptoms will now have fewer of the limited slots. The site, located at the former grounds of the Tiyan carnival, opens at 8 a.m. As of yesterday evening, appointments remained available for Wednesday through Saturday. Residents can visit tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme to make appointments.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, identified out of 1,316 tests administered Jan. 15. Additional results from pending analysis and submissions from private clinics will be reported tomorrow.

Twenty-five patients were being treated for COVID-19 at local hospitals yesterday, 20 of whom are vaccinated. But because most of the people on Guam have been vaccinated for the virus, JIC has stated, the risk of being hospitalized is three times higher for an unvaccinated local resident.

As of Sunday, 3,654 people were in active isolation with COVID-19. Isolation clearance letters for these residents can be received via email.

Requests can be sent to covidclearance@dphss.guam.gov, and must include all of the following:

• Full name.

• Date of birth.

• Test date and location.

• Contact phone numbers.

• Email address.

• Vaccination status (brand, dose dates, including booster).