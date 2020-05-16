Guam Power Authority reports there will be an unscheduled, emergency power outage in Dededo, affecting customers in Santa Ana, some areas of Chalan Koda and Chalan Bada; and in the surrounding areas.

The outage will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. for approximately 30 minutes.

The outage is necessary for GPA crews to repair some power pole top hardware to improve power quality.

GPA apologized for the inconvenience, but the outage is necessary for the safety of the crews, the press release stated.