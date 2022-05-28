Unsealed records: 5 pounds of meth in mail the latest to become public

More than five pounds of methamphetamine were seized in two separate packages sent to Guam through the U.S. Postal Service.

The warrants for the two items were unsealed Friday in the District Court of Guam.

The first package contained 467 grams of meth that federal investigators found on April 29, 2020. The parcel was sent from Corona, California, to an address along Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning.

In the second package, authorities found 1,807 grams of meth Jan. 20, 2021, inside a box mailed from Waipahu, Hawaii, to a home on South David Gorton Street in Talo’fo’fo'.

No defendants have been charged in connection with either of the cases.

There were a number of previously unsealed cases in the federal court recently that showed numerous attempts to smuggle meth into Guam through the mail including:

• April 12, 2019, and June 20, 2019: Search warrants were executed for five packages mailed to a residence on Jose C. Rojas Circle in Yona. Three of the items were sent from an address in Los Angeles. The first package contained 2,737 grams of meth, the second had 2,694 grams and the third had 1,752 grams.

• June 20, 2019: Two other packages were sent to the same location on Jose C. Rojas Circle in Yona from an address in Las Vegas. The items were searched June 20, 2019. The first package had 1,869 grams of meth, while the second had 2,209 grams.

• Aug. 21, 2020: A package with 2 pounds of methamphetamine was seized. It was sent from Woodland Hills, California, to a home along Chalan Gualiek in Dededo.

• Oct. 16, 2020: A package containing 4 pounds of methamphetamine was intercepted in the mail. The package was sent from an address in St. George, Utah, to an address along East Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 1,828 grams of meth, a gift bag, tissue paper, scented dough, blue ribbon, tape, a white box, coffee pack and vacuum-sealed bags were found in a package sent from St. George, Utah, to a Tamuning post office box.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 910 grams of meth, brown paper, white box, tape, a gift bag, tissue paper and vacuum-sealed bags were found in a package sent from St. George to a residence along Lemai Drive in Sånta Rita-Sumai.

• Dec. 22, 2020: 1,830 grams of meth was found in a package sent from St. George to a post office box in Tamuning.

• Feb. 17, 2021: A Whatsapp digital file linked to a Guam phone number was seized. Court documents state authorities were searching for messaging applications or forums regarding the sale and distribution of illegal substances.

• Feb. 21, 2021: A Whatsapp digital file linked to a separate Guam phone number was seized. Court documents state authorities were also searching for messaging applications or forums regarding the sale and distribution of illegal substances.

• March 22, 2021: A residence on Jeje Court along Judge Sablan Street in Ordot was searched and federal agents found a Beretta 9 mm pistol, a Ruger .223-caliber rifle, four magazines with rounds, a glass pipe, straws and baggies, a black metal pipe/firearm accessory, plastic baggies with an undisclosed amount of meth, a digital scale, two cellphones and $985 in cash.

• April 5, 2021: 867 grams of meth, lollipops, a motorcycle cover, zip-top bags and carbon paper were found in a package sent from Stockton, California, to a residence along Chalan Balako in Dededo.

The cases were unsealed about three years after federal agents made the findings.

No charges have been filed against the individuals named on the packages.