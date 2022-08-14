Records recently unsealed in the District Court of Guam revealed that more than nine pounds of methamphetamine was seized in the mail.

Federal authorities executed the search warrants on four separate packages sent to Guam between May 2021 and March this year.

The largest amount was found in an item sent on May 25, 2021, from Concord, California, to an address located along Kristina Lane in Sånta Rita-Sumai. The package contained 3,617 grams of meth.

A second package containing 242 grams of meth was sent from San Diego, California to a mailbox in Hagåtña on Jan. 3.

Separately, investigators found 238 grams of meth in a parcel sent from Adelanto, California to a mailbox in Hågat on Jan. 19.

A fourth item sent from Puyallup, Washington, to a mailbox in Barrigada on March 23 contained 117 grams of the drug.

The court records were made public Thursday.

Based on a review of publicly available court documents, charges have not been filed against anyone in connection with the drugs.