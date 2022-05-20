Unsealed records show 24 pounds meth mailed to Yona home

More than 24 pounds of methamphetamine put into multiple packages were mailed to a home in Yona in 2019.

The information became public when documents were unsealed in the U.S. District Court of Guam Friday.

A total of five packages were mailed to the residence on Jose C. Rojas Circle in Yona and search warrants were executed between April 12, 2019, and June 20, 2019.

Three of the items were sent from an address in Los Angeles, California.

The first package contained 2,737 grams of meth, the second had 2,694 grams, and the third had 1,752 grams.

Two other packages sent to the same location originated from an address in Las Vegas, Nevada. The items were searched on June 20, 2019.

The first package had 1,869 grams of meth, while the second had 2,209 grams.

The cases were unsealed about three years after the feds made the findings.

No charges have been filed against the individuals named in the packages.

Santa Rita warrant

Separately, a search warrant executed at a home on Talisay Drive in Santa Rita was unsealed on Friday in federal court.

The warrant was executed on July 16, 2019.

The following items were seized from the residence:

1-Colt RifleSPl .223 SP101807

1-Norinco Rifle SKS .762 S//16651

1-Colt pistol Huntsman .22 S//149916-C

154 assorted ammunition of various caliber

2- Rifle magazines

2- prescription bottles

1 zip top baggie with residue of suspected methamphetamine

1 zip top baggie containing crystalize substance suspected to be methamphetamine

3 iPad mini

1 ATT Samsung cell phone

1 bag of miscellaneous documents

1 silver-colored bag

1 black colored Case Logic bag

1 digital scale

No defendants have been identified in connection with the case.