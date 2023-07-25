Unsealed records show man sold meth twice to informant

A case unsealed in federal court last week revealed a man pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in 2021.

On July 18, Franklin Calvo's case stemming from possessing with intent to distribute meth was made available in the District Court of Guam.

According to federal court records, Calvo was charged almost two years ago in September 2021 and pleaded guilty in January last year.

Calvo's plea agreement states law enforcement conducted surveillance on him in January 2021 after he sold meth to a police informant on two different occasions.

Calvo was seen leaving his Mongmong residence carrying a black pack and putting it inside a blue pickup truck. He was driving on Route 8 toward Marine Corps Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and arrested Calvo for the two transactions with the informant.

In Calvo's car, police found 62.15 gross grams of meth and $8,271 in cash, which "indicated that Calvo was engaging in the sale of methamphetamine," according to the plea.

He was brought to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms field office for an interview, where he stated he receives 2 ounces of meth from a source (not named in the plea agreement) and pays $3,350 per ounce.

Calvo added he met with his source every couple of days and turned in $8,000 to $10,000 from meth sales every week and said the most he gave to his source was $20,000.

A search of Calvo's apartment resulted in a seizure of $4,679 and two vehicles Calvo said he had purchased with drug proceeds. Along with his case being unsealed in the federal court, prosecutors filed a motion on the same day for Calvo to forfeit the cash and the two vehicles.

Calvo is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16 for possession of 5 or more grams of meth with intent to distribute.