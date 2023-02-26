A homicide and a store's armed robbery, which officers have investigated in the past two months, remain unsolved.

The Guam Police Department is still looking for suspects in two separate cases, one of which involved a man being shot by an armed robber at Q-Mart in Talo'fo'fo', and the decomposed body of Jason Susuico found along Route 15.

Although some time has passed, GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed with The Guam Daily Post the investigations remain active and ongoing.

All leads 'chased down'

On Dec. 27, 2022, an employee of Q-Mart was shot and robbed by an unknown man who fled in a white Toyota pickup truck, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated at the time.

The same day of the shooting and robbery, a video circulated on social media showing the suspect, described as wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black shorts, a black cloth around his head, and a black face mask with sunglasses, getting out of a white truck that had black rims and dark tint with a trifold black bed cover.

GPD subsequently investigated the scene and gathered evidence before officers were seen checking vehicles that fit the description of the white truck.

Almost two months later, Ignacio explained they have “chased down all vital leads.”

“Based on the M.O., the method of operation, the modus operandi, we don't have any other robberies that fit the description,” said Ignacio, who confirmed the case is not classified as “cold,” but still an active ongoing investigation.

However, Ignacio added it could be possible the suspect left the island.

“Because we're dealing with unknown people, they could have left island, they could have just, maybe, committed one robbery and they were done and haven't done anything else since then,” Guam's chief of police stated.

Susuico's death

More recently on Jan. 24, GPD launched an investigation into badly decomposed remains discovered on property by the Guam Raceway Park, according to Post files.

The remains were identified as Susuico, a retiree from the Guam National Guard. Tattoos matched prior photos found on GPD files and an autopsy determined Susuico died from blunt force trauma and his manner of death was a homicide, according to authorities.

Ignacio said that the investigation is also still actively ongoing at this time, but the high amount of robberies that have occurred on island since then called for personnel investigating Susuico's case to be reassigned to other matters.

“We actually had to divert some of our personnel in the criminalization to work without our other officers in the Community Crimes Task Force and our Special Operations (Division) so we can chase down those robbery suspects,” Ignacio told the Post on Thursday.

According to Post files, several businesses in different areas of Guam were robbed within the span of about two weeks. On Monday, four individuals were charged in connection to them in the Superior Court of Guam.

“Now that those cases have been cleared, we can return the Criminal Investigation Section guys back to their duty of investigating the Susuico case. We continue to chase down all the leads in that case but that case is still very active and ongoing,” said Ignacio, who also asked for the community's assistance in solving both the Q-Mart robbery and Susuico's homicide.