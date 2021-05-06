Breaking Wave Theatre Company is hosting the workshop “Writing Monologues That Sparkle” featuring Christine Sloan Stoddard on May 8. This workshop will help participants create monologues that intrigue audiences, develop characters, and push stories forward.

Christine Sloan Stoddard is a Salvadoran-American who has been a writer for stage, screen and spaces in between; from books to movies to articles in publications like Marie Claire. She also founded Quail Bell Magazine and the Badass Lady-Folk podcast and runs Quail Bell Press & Productions. With this workshop, Stoddard hopes to facilitate the reclaiming of narratives through the imagination. She encourages that participants bring their personal experiences and family and community history and then use their imaginations to construct fictions inspired by their truths

“Monologues are a powerful method of expression because they are literary as well as performative, '' wrote Stoddard on the importance of monologue writing. “They place the emphasis on a character and their emotions, often in a pivotal point in a story.”

The workshop will be at 10 a.m. May 8 via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring a pen, paper and a pivotal moment or story in mind.

This workshop is free and limited to 20 participants. Register at www.bwtcguam.com.

