Untalan teacher nominated for Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award

Jorge Emmanuel, a teacher at Luis P. Untalan Middle School in Barrigada, was nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award.

The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring, widow of the late Kenneth E. Behring, who previously sponsored the National History Day contest for many years, according to a news release.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one middle school teacher for this award, program officials stated.

Emmanuel is the junior division nominee from Guam.

Every nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day contest, according to the release. All nominees will receive $500 each as a result of their nominations.

“Teachers are among the greatest resources children have to develop the skills necessary to become critical thinkers,” said National History Day Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “The nominees for the Behring Award have shown a dedication to teaching that goes beyond the classroom. I congratulate Mr. Emmanuel on his well-deserved nomination.”

Behring sponsors this award in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students.

The national winner will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians, and will be announced on June 18 at the National History Day contest awards ceremony at the University of Maryland, College Park. Nominees’ work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that interest students in history and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.

NHD is a nonprofit organization based in College Park, Maryland, which seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The National History Day contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest.