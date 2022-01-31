Unvaccinated GovGuam employees in priority amid limited COVID-19 testing

Amid rationing or prioritization of COVID-19 tests because of limited supplies, "under 150" unvaccinated government of Guam employees who opted to get weekly testing instead are still required to get tested, Adelup said.

At the same time, reviewing and granting approval or disapproval of a request for exemption from the vaccine mandate – for religious or medical reasons – now rests with individual GovGuam department or agency heads, based on a new circular from the Department of Administration.

This review and decision on vaccine exemption requests used to be the function of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which has already been strained by the ongoing COVID-19 response.

"This circular also allows employees to request for an exemption from the vaccination requirement based on religious reasons and these requests are also to be reviewed by you as the employee's department/agency head and approve/disapprove them," DOA Director Edward Birn wrote in a Jan. 25 circular.

To date, "under 150 employees have opted to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing," based on information provided to DOA, said the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

These unvaccinated GovGuam employees in the executive branch are the third priority group when it comes to rationing or prioritizing COVID-19 testing because of limited supplies.

This is based on DPHSS' latest screening guide memo to adjust the criteria for who may get tested for COVID-19, using this checklist:

• Are you experiencing COVID-19 symptoms? If yes, proceed to test.

• Are you a high-risk close contact? If yes, proceed to test.

• Are you a government of Guam employee submitting for testing pursuant to Executive Order 2021-17? If yes, proceed to test.

"As part of the government of Guam's responsibility to continue to serve the public safely and provide for the general welfare of our workforce, we continue to test those employees who are not vaccinated on a regular basis. We strongly encourage all government of Guam employees to be vaccinated and boosted; that is our best defense against COVID-19 and its unfortunate effects," Paco-San Agustin said.

The recent high demand for COVID-19 testing has put an enormous strain on DPHSS' laboratory supplies and other resources.

This prompted DPHSS to prioritize testing for those with symptoms such as fever or chills, sore throat and difficulty breathing; and those who are deemed high-risk close contacts such as pregnant women, those at least 65 years old and unvaccinated individuals with comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

DPHSS later added the unvaccinated GovGuam employees covered by the vaccine mandate.

The omicron-driven surge has resulted in up to 850 new COVID-19 cases a day.