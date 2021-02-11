A 35-year-old woman was forcibly removed from a residence by police after she refused to leave at the homeowner's request.

The homeowner told Guam Police Department officers that she told Megan Christimarie Ibanez Aguigui to leave the home. Aguigui left the home but then returned and refused to leave again, according to court documents.

Police officers arrested Aguigui. During a cursory pat-down, an officer found a glass pipe with brownish stains at the bulbous end of the pipe. Frosty residue was found near the front right pocket of the woman's pants, documents state.

The pipe was tested and yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, documents state. Aguigui is on probation and as part of her release conditions, Judge Anita Sukola on Nov. 4, 2020, ordered Aguigui not to possess, use or consume illegal controlled substances, documents state.

Aguigui was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.