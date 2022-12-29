UOG: 20 international students finish semester learning English

Twenty students with the University of Guam’s English Language Institute have successfully completed their Fanuchånan 2022 semester, including one new graduate.

Despite the pandemic and after attending the institute for two years, Mei-Chu Yeh of Taiwan passed the advanced level and graduated from the program Dec. 15.

"Approximately 80 students have gone through the ELI program over the last five years, but the total was affected by the pause in new student admissions for a year due to the pandemic,” stated a release from UOG.

The ELI program attracts students from other countries and gives them the opportunity to learn English.

“The program is like a gateway or pathway for international students, or even students in general, who have English as a second language," Luigi Bansil, outreach coordinator for the Global Learning and Engagement department at UOG, told The Guam Daily Post. "Because the way our program is structured is into three different levels. We have a beginner, intermediate and an advanced class. So, for our students that pass the advanced class for ELI, if they have intentions for applying as an undergraduate at the University of Guam, then they can forego the language requirement needed for our admissions department.”

Through the program, Bansil said, international students are provided a "seamless transition" into UOG life.

“Because they are on campus, it already gives them a glimpse of what being a university student is like here at UOG. And once they complete the program, they have the confidence to say, 'Oh, I know where things are. I’ve been on campus for however many semesters.' So, it’s kind of almost like a seamless transition for those who aspire to become undergraduate students,” he said.

Orientation process

The ELI program is solely based on a student's knowledge and understanding of the English language.

“It really depends on where they start. We have students who start at a beginner Level, and it takes them anywhere from two to 2-1/2 years to complete the advanced level, but it really depends on their improvements after every level. ... Your starting point is not going to be beginner. It can be intermediate or it can already be at the low advanced level," according to Bansil. "It really depends on where they start at in their first semester of ELI.”

Participating students go through an orientation process in which teachers determine where they will start within the program.

“During orientation, the new students go through an interview assessment and written assessment, and our teachers determine how well they speak in English and how well they respond and how well they write in English. Then from there they determine which level the student is best suited and that will be their starting point,” Bansil said.

He said many students find the ELI program through the UOG website. However, the vast majority hear about the program through word-of-mouth.

“We do promote it internationally in our main markets in Taiwan, Japan and Korea through partner agencies and also through partner schools,” Bansil said.